Killer truckie’s disturbing ‘witch’ comment

Simiona Tuteru, Connect Logistics manager who is facing charges over the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A truckie who killed four police officers in a horror crash on a Melbourne freeway told a colleague a witch had “possessed him”, a court has heard.

Mohinder Singh was high on ice and sleep-deprived when he ploughed into the officers on the Eastern Freeway while on shift for Connect Logistics on April 22 last year.

His manager, Simiona Tuteru is facing more than 80 charges in relation to the crash which killed Senior Constables Lynette Taylor, Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney.

Interstate truck driver Michael Horrocks testified during the third day of Mr Tuteru’s committal hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Horrocks said that Singh told him he had “prayed together” with his boss and had been possessed.

“He said he was being possessed by a witch,” Mr Horrocks said.

In his statement Mr Horrocks said he saw Singh on the side of the road about 4pm on the day of the fatal crash.

“He told me that he was going to Thomastown to do ‘one important load’ and then his boss said he could go home and rest after that,” the driver said.

“He said that his boss and him prayed together and that his boss had cleaned his spirit and got rid of the curse. I told him he sounded f***ing nuts. He said you don’t believe me.”

A "massive" text message Mohinder Singh went for seven paragraphs and was sent to an associate Renee Dickson before a fatal crash has been released. Supplied

Mr Horrocks told the court he he believed Singh shouldn’t have been on the road.

“What I do know is he shouldn’t have been driving,” he said.

It comes after an associate described the truckie as “pretty cooked” after receiving a lengthy text message from him.

Witness Renee Dickson said she bought ice from Singh days before he hit the officers on the freeway.

She was quizzed in court about a lengthy message she received from the truckie.

Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King were killed on the Eastern Freeway in April last year.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney also died in the shocking crash.

“It was a massive message. Honestly he was pretty cooked,” Ms Dickson said in a police statement.

She was “confused” and some of the messages didn’t make any sense.

The lengthy text ran to more than seven paragraphs and was sent to the woman on April 21.

“Sorry can’t I have you and anther one in same number now I’m confused so you didn’t tell me to come over. yeah. I’m f***ed up who is who now. your rannee not [ ] yeah. I’ll fix this .up I’m coming that way now to drop off. I’ll get it right soon. Renee yes,” the message tendered to the court reads.



Mohinder Singh Killed four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Under questioning, Ms Dickson said she had only met Singh three times within a short space of time and did not know he was involved in the Eastern Freeway crash until police spoke to her.

The four police officers were killed on the freeway after stopping to pull over Porsche driver Richard Pusey, who was clocked speeding at 149km/h.

Pusey was urinating on the side of the road and avoided being hit.

The hearing in front of magistrate Luisa Bazzani will continue on Thursday.

