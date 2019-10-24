Killer stripper laughs as family begs for body location

Robyn Lindholm arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in September 2019.

The family of a man slain by a Melbourne stripper known as the 'Black Widow' has faced his killer in court, urging her to reveal where his body is.

Femme fatale Robyn Jane Lindholm, 46, faced a pre-sentence hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday after being found guilty of murdering George Teazis, 38, also known as George Templeton, in May 2005.

She ordered the contract killing of Mr Teazis, who was her fiance and partner of seven years, and ensured she had an alibi on the night.

The ruthless seductress - who once dated gangland figure Alphonse Gangitano - then made out he had disappeared before moving in with her lover, Wayne Amey.

Lindholm was not charged until 2016. Mr Teazis's body has never been found.

His sister-in-law Deborah Teazis eyeballed Lindholm in court as she read out a powerful statement on how not knowing what had happened to the seafood-loving father-of-two had "devastated" the family.

"It's never too late to tell the truth," Ms Teazis urged Lindholm. "It's never too late to show you have compassion.

George and Robyn Lindholm.

"We feel anger towards you, yes. We accepted you into our family as George's partner.

"You have an opportunity to do something right and tell us where George's body is.

"If you ever loved or cared for George, even in the smallest way, tell us where his body is. Give him some peace in death."

Lindholm, wearing a white and red summer dress with sandals, stared ahead, appearing unmoved by the family's plea for closure.

Soon after, as the court took a short break, she smiled and laughed while talking to her lawyer.

The court heard the remorseless killer got Mr Amey to kill Mr Teazis in his Reservoir home so they could be together.

But in a twist of fate, in 2013, she would do the same to get rid of Mr Amey.

The exotic dancer, who had a stage name of "Colette", arranged for her then lover, Torsten "Toots" Trabert, and John Ryan to kill Mr Amey, 54, over a bitter dispute involving their Bittern farm.

She is serving a 25-year jail term for murdering Mr Amey, while Torsten and Ryan were jailed for 28 years and 31 years respectively.

Prosecutor Ray Gibson QC said the two murders had "striking" similarities with a "complete absence of remorse" by Lindholm.

"There would be little scope for rehabilitation," Mr Gibson said.

The murder of Mr Teazis was a "heinous crime", Mr Gibson said, aggravated by the fact Lindholm misled the police and her victim's family for 14 years.

Defence counsel John Kelly SC pushed for a sentence that would give Lindholm hope of release in the future.

Under her sentence for killing Mr Amey, she would be eligible for parole in March 2035.

Justice Christopher Beale said he did not intend to jail Lindholm for life over the Teazis murder, despite the prosecution saying it was open for him to do so.

But he said he would impose a "significant sentence", adding that he placed the murder in the upper range of seriousness.

He will sentence Lindholm on November 7.

An undated photo of Lindholm and Wayne Amey.

