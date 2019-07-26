Killer meth driver sentenced over horror Christmas crash

Makayla and Karin Tritton were killed in the crash on Manly Rd on Christmas Day in 2017. Living&Loving Photography

A MAN who killed a mother and her daughter in a Christmas Day head-on collision while high on ice has been sentenced to a maximum of seven years in jail.

Mark Jason Veneris, 48, from Capalaba, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, and other drug and alcohol related charges.

He drove his BMW dangerously after smoking the drug ice and colliding head-on with another vehicle at Manly West just after 11am on Christmas Day in 2017.

The crash killed 18-year-old Makayla Tritton and her mother Karin, 56, who were on their way to Christmas lunch with family.

In sentencing Veneris, Justice Paul Smith spoke of the gravity of Veneris' crimes.

"This is a very serious matter with catastrophic consequences," Justice Smith said.

Mark Veneris outside court in 2018. Picture: Annette Dew

After the crash, witnesses saw an ice pipe on Veneris' front passenger seat that was still emitting smoke and was hot to touch.

Makayla died at the scene, while Karin died some hours later in hospital.

Outside court, family friend Catherine King said Christmas Day would never be the same.

"This has been a tragic experience," she said.

"We were hoping for more (years in jail).

"Christmas Day is supposed to be a day of celebrating with family and friends.

"They were beautiful, beautiful people. Makayla had an infectious smile."

He was sentenced to seven years for dangerous driving, along with six months for drug and alcohol related charges.

The terms will be served at the same time.

Veneris has already served 18 months in custody.