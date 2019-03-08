Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Louis James Mahony is appealing his conviction for killing Lainie Coldwell.
Louis James Mahony is appealing his conviction for killing Lainie Coldwell.
Crime

Killer ex-cop claims evidence should not have been allowed

Geoff Egan
by
8th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER cop who killed his de facto has argued evidence from forensic pathologists was "common sense dressed up as expertise”.

Louis James Mahony was found guilty in Toowoomba Supreme Court of murdering his partner Lainie Coldwell at their home in Charleville.

A jury found he hit Ms Coldwell in the head and fractured her skull but Mahony claimed Ms Coldwell fell from a tree.

On Friday the former police officer appealed the conviction in Queensland Court of Appeal.

Mahony's barrister Saul Holt told the court certain evidence from forensic pathologists was inadmissible because it was not based in expertise.

Mr Holt said the pathologists told the trial it was unlikely, but not impossible, that Ms Coldwell could have fallen from a tree and injured her head but no other parts of her body.

Mr Holt said this evidence was "common sense dressed up as expertise” and should not have been admitted.

He said the pathologists' experience was not enough to qualify as expertise as they did not provide any scientific literature or datasets to back up their claims.

"To simply say 'I have done a lot of something' simply isn't enough,” he said.

"It doesn't meet what we say is the standard (of expert evidence).

"There was no explanation at all on what the literature might say, or any experience beyond the experience of a single forensic pathologist.”

But Court of Appeal president Walter Sofronoff cast doubt on Mr Holt's argument, called it "unreal”.

Mr Holt also argued Mahony was not given procedural fairness as prosecution evidence changed at the trial.

He said before the trial some expert opinion said they could not tell if Ms Coldwell had fallen from the tree or been struck in the head. But at trial they said a fall was less likely.

The court will announce its decision at a future date. -NewsRegional

court of appeal expert evidence lainie coldwell louis james mahony toowoomba court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    State’s new $2.6b ‘50 year’ mine

    premium_icon State’s new $2.6b ‘50 year’ mine

    Environment Mining giant Rio Tinto has commissioned the latest stage of the world’s biggest bauxite mine, paving the way for a further 50 years of operations at Weipa.

    UPDATE: Highway reopened after truck crash.

    UPDATE: Highway reopened after truck crash.

    News Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock

    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

    News Here's 72 hours of things to do this weekend.

    QAL working hard towards gender equality

    premium_icon QAL working hard towards gender equality

    Business International Women's Day helps industry recognise its role.