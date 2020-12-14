Killer driver stood on dead body and spat blood at cops

The driver who killed two men stood on the body of his own dead passenger before spitting blood on police and threatening to rape their families.

The driver who killed two men stood on the body of his own dead passenger before spitting blood on police and threatening to rape their families.

A disqualified driver who killed two men including a young father in a high-speed, drug-fuelled crash callously stood on the body of his own dead passenger to extricate himself from the wreckage before spitting blood on police and threatening to rape their families.

Jordan Joseph Cubby was high on meth and in the midst of a crime spree when he drove a stolen car at speeds of more than 160kmh on the wrong side of the road, slamming head on into a car driven by 36-year-old Windsor father Shahid Islam.

The Brisbane Supreme Court today heard Mr Islam, a married IT expert with a four-year-old son, was killed instantly and his Mazda hatchback crushed to half its usual length in the horror crash on the Gympie Arterial Road at Bald Hills in October last year.

Mr Islam and his family were about to move into their newly-built home at Griffin when he was killed while driving home to his wife and child.

Fatal crash driver Jordan Cubby.

Cubby's passenger, 32-year-old John Weatherall was also killed in the crash and another female passenger suffered life threatening injuries.

The court heard Cubby was a 29-year-old father of seven children who was a promising junior rugby league player and who once had the potential to play in the NRL.

He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to dozens of charges including two counts of manslaughter relating to the crime spree which began in Toowoomba when the car driven in the fatal crash was stolen.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson read from the tragic victim impact statement tendered by Mr Islam's wife who said they had come from Bangladesh and worked and studied hard to build their "Australian dream".

"Because of you there is a son without a father and a wife without her husband," Justice Wilson said.

"Their future together has been taken away by you.

"Her victim impact statement shows the rawness of the grief.

"Your joy ride caused a nightmare for her family."

Shahid Islam with his wife, Ferdousi, and son Saahir. Mr Islam was driving home to his family when a man driving a stolen car crashed into him in Bald Hills overnight. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Cubby had been involved in a break in, the car theft, fuel drive offs and had fled from police minutes before the fatal crash.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said police had pursued the stolen vehicle for about one minute near Lutwyche Rd on the night of the fatal crash but abandoned the chase due to safety concerns.

She said Cubby had taken just seven minutes to reach the scene of the crash at Bald Hills which usually takes about 17 minutes driving at the speed limit.

Justice Wilson said Cubby abused first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash, threatening to rape the mothers and families of police officers and spitting blood and saliva on one cop.

The court heard the agitated Cubby kicked his way out of the wreckage and stood on his own dead passenger to get out of the vehicle.

"The bottom line is you killed another driver who was driving on the road and you killed your passenger and caused significant injuries to your passenger in the back and I note she was the one pleading with you to slow down," Justice Wilson said.

"What occurred here is not a tragic accident, it was the result of you."

The judge said Cubby was a man of below average intellect and who had shown genuine remorse for his actions.

He was sentenced to 14 and a half years imprisonment and will not be eligible to apply for parole until September 2030.

He was also disqualified absolutely from holding or obtaining a drivers licence.

He told his family he loved them as he was led from the court by corrections officers.

Originally published as Killer driver stood on dead body, spat blood at cops