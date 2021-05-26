‘Kill the b*tch’: Brother’s claim during murder trial

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in March 1996. Her son Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in March 1996. Her son Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

A man accused of shooting his mother in the head 25 years ago allegedly said "kill the b*tch" on multiple occasions, a court heard.

Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to murdering Dorothy Britton in 1996.

She was found shot to death in her bed inside her Jubilee Pocket home on March 7. It is alleged Christopher killed her the night before.

Steven Britton, who is one of Christopher's brothers, said the relationship between his brother and mother "wasn't very amicable".

Steven claimed in Mackay Supreme Court Christopher would say "kill the b*tch" about his mother at certain times.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson, acting for Christopher, questioned Steven on this claim.

The court heard Steven had given four statements to police - two in March 1996, and one each in 2018 and 2021 - as well as giving evidence during a coronial inquest in 2000.

Mr Robson said Steven had "never once previously said" about Christopher making threats to kill his mother.

"I haven't said it in any of the statements, no," Steven said, adding that he never had the opportunity.

Mr Robson asked if it would be "right to understand" that if Christopher had made such a statement, Steven "certainly didn't think he was being serious".

"It was the sort of thing that someone might say in the heat of the moment without really meaning it, if he said such a thing," Mr Robson suggested to Steven.

"Well he said such a thing and he would say it pretty regular, whenever he got pissed off with mum," Steven told the court.

"But you never said that before today did you?" Mr Robson asked Steven.

"Because I never really had the opportunity," Steven said.

Mr Robson said "certainly the police" would have given him plenty of opportunity.

"To tell you the truth not really, they asked for what happened on the time that it happened," Steven said.

"It's like everything, you don't remember everything all at the same time when you get your world shaken upside down."

Steven told the court he had known, and he believed his brother Christopher knew, there was a shotgun kept at the Timberland Road property.

The jury has previously heard the weapon that killed Dorothy has never been found.

Dorothy's husband Ian Britton, who also gave evidence on Tuesday, said the shotgun was stored in an open shed on the property and that his three sons knew or probably knew where it was kept.

"It wasn't hidden. Steven would know. I knew. Chris knew. Adrian (his other son) probably knew," Ian told the court.

Steven's wife Maxine Britton found Dorothy dead on March 7. The court heard she called her pastor who picked Steven up from work and brought him to the home.

Steven told the court when he arrived the police were there. He said he went into the room and saw his mother.

"I didn't want my wife to be the only one to have seen that scene and not have someone who could affiliate … that they'd seen it as well," Steven said.

"I wanted to … be able to console her as a husband."

The trial continues today.