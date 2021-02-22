Menu
Two teenage boys are currently being questioned by authorities. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Kids torched house as two slept: police

by Erin Lyons
22nd Feb 2021 7:01 AM

Two young boys have been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in the NSW southern tablelands.

Police will allege the teenagers, aged 14 and 13, doused the home in an accelerant before setting it alight and hurling a table through a window.

A 64-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were asleep in the home at the time. They were both unharmed.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Chisholm Street just before 6am Sunday.

Fire & Rescue NSW quickly extinguished the blaze and police established a crime scene.

Officers arrested the two boys just a few hours later before they were taken to Goulburn Police Station.

"The teens were interviewed and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act," NSW Police said in a statement.

The house sustained minor damage.

Originally published as Kids torched house as two slept: cops

