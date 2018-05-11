Kids told to stay home after burst water pipe

TANNUM Sands State Primary School students have been told to take the day off after a water pipe burst causing the school to shut off the water.

Queensland Police arrived at the school on Waratah Cres at about 7am to the scene of gushing water.

While some students are cheering for an early weekend others had no choice but to stay at school once they arrived.

The School is providing portable toilets and bottled drinking water and will be able to supervise students who are in attendance.

Parents may choose to keep their children at home today, without penalty.

Gladstone regional council said water services crews are on site working to resolve the problem but they did not have a time frame to when the water will be fixed.