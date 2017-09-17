26°
News

Kids take off with good old-fashioned fun at billy cart derby

READY: Hayden Sharpe (left) and Alex Gould-Arocha (right) race each other down a ramp at the Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby on Saturday morning. Boyne Tannum Men's Shed Inc secretary Bill Taylor and assistant secretary Mike Robbins (behind) built the ramp for the event.
READY: Hayden Sharpe (left) and Alex Gould-Arocha (right) race each other down a ramp at the Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby on Saturday morning. Boyne Tannum Men's Shed Inc secretary Bill Taylor and assistant secretary Mike Robbins (behind) built the ramp for the event. Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

IT WAS like a scene out of an old-school movie when a bunch of keen kids rocked up to the Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby with their home-made vehicles in tow this weekend.

Kicking off the school holidays with some good old fashioned fun, local children of all ages donned their sunnies and revved their engines at the racing event at Tannum Blue Estate on Saturday.

One of the competitors was 12-year-old Hayden Sharpe, who took out second place after hitting times so fast they snagged him a spot in the final.

Hayden said he loved every minute it took him to construct his billy cart, which involved pulling wheels off old bicycles and nailing them to wood bought at Bunnings Warehouse.

"He loves building things," mum Sheree Sharpe said.

The first-time racer said he had even built his own workbench at home.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Earlier this year, Gladstone kids were given the opportunity to learn to build their own billy carts at a workshop held during the July school holidays.

And it was many of these contraptions that Tannum Blue Marketing Manager Samantha Brew said showed up for the race.

"It's really good for the community ... it's something different and it gets (the children) out and about," she said.

Baked goods, beverages and face painting also kept spectators busy throughout the morning.

"It was definitely a great day," Ms Brew said.

"If we do it again we're hoping for more people to show up though."

 

Topics:  billy cart derby kids school holidays tannum blue estate

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Construction to start today on new $30M Gladstone centre

BREAKING: Construction to start today on new $30M Gladstone...

Ken O'Dowd has exclusively announced that works on a $30M Gladstone facility, expected to create 'hundreds of jobs' for the region, have started today:

Future Adani worker's job at risk after DUI conviction

FILE PHOTO: Machine operator at a mine.

"I don't have an excuse, and I am very disappointed with myself..."

Taskforce launched to target suspicious fires, arson in region

A bus allegedly set on fire by a 16-year-old male in June at Gladstone State High School.

Arson in the region has sparked government action.

OPEN TODAY: New business opens doors in time for holidays

Rikki Tea is opening a new business where Lifestyle Church Sunvalley was. It will include a massive inflatable centre for kids.

Tigger's Bounce will be open for the kids from this Monday

Local Partners