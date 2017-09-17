Kids take off with good old-fashioned fun at billy cart derby

READY: Hayden Sharpe (left) and Alex Gould-Arocha (right) race each other down a ramp at the Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby on Saturday morning. Boyne Tannum Men's Shed Inc secretary Bill Taylor and assistant secretary Mike Robbins (behind) built the ramp for the event.

IT WAS like a scene out of an old-school movie when a bunch of keen kids rocked up to the Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby with their home-made vehicles in tow this weekend.

Kicking off the school holidays with some good old fashioned fun, local children of all ages donned their sunnies and revved their engines at the racing event at Tannum Blue Estate on Saturday.

One of the competitors was 12-year-old Hayden Sharpe, who took out second place after hitting times so fast they snagged him a spot in the final.

Billy Cart Derby: Kids kicked off the holidays with some good old-fashioned fun on Saturday.

Hayden said he loved every minute it took him to construct his billy cart, which involved pulling wheels off old bicycles and nailing them to wood bought at Bunnings Warehouse.

"He loves building things," mum Sheree Sharpe said.

The first-time racer said he had even built his own workbench at home.

Earlier this year, Gladstone kids were given the opportunity to learn to build their own billy carts at a workshop held during the July school holidays.

And it was many of these contraptions that Tannum Blue Marketing Manager Samantha Brew said showed up for the race.

"It's really good for the community ... it's something different and it gets (the children) out and about," she said.

Billy Cart Derby Final: Kids kicked off the holidays with some good old-fashioned fun on Saturday.

Baked goods, beverages and face painting also kept spectators busy throughout the morning.

"It was definitely a great day," Ms Brew said.

"If we do it again we're hoping for more people to show up though."