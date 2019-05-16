Menu
KIDS OF SPIRIT: Do you know a high achieving child?

16th May 2019 2:00 PM

DO YOU know of a child that has gone above and beyond with their achievements? The Observer wants to hear about it.

Kids of Spirit is a community initiative celebrating success of children in the likes of sporting, community, music, educational achievements and those kids who are all-rounder inspiration to their fellow peers and the community.

Kids of Spirit provides the perfect platform to celebrate these kids and what they bring to the Gladstone region community.

If you're interested, send us a private message on our Facebook page with contact details and a reason why.

Submissions close May 30.

Gladstone Observer

