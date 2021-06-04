'Kids should take responsibility for allergies at school'

Peanuts and other nuts should be allowed in classrooms, canteens and playgrounds, says Edwina Bartholomew.

OPINION

The parenting boffins are all about building resilience, and apparently ownership of chores and responsibilities at home is where it all starts. That also extends to the schoolyard.

This week health experts revised their guidelines on nuts in schools. The message now is, "Go nuts"; peanuts and other nuts should be allowed in classrooms, canteens and playgrounds.

The global expert panel, including Professor Mimi Tang from Australia's Murdoch Children's Research Institute, says schools are not set up to police what kids are having for lunch so they really need to take responsibility for their own allergies and health.

It does make a lot of sense. Responsibility equals resilience and independence.

"We need to teach sensible skills like 'don't share food' and 'always ask what's in the food'.

"This will keep them much safer and better empower them," Tang says.

I imagine that strikes fear into the hearts of some parents who send their kids to school clutching an EpiPen, hoping they never have to use it.

So how early is too early to start giving your child chores?

Edwina and her gorgeous girl.

My toddler is reaching the age of being somewhat useful around the house and I'm wondering how far I can push it.

She can tidy away her toys, albeit in a slightly haphazard way.

She can put the books back on the shelf, as long as you don't mind if they get pulled straight off again.

She also loves filling the dog bowl with kibble, although she still gets a little upset when he actually eats it.

We dropped in to see a friend over the weekend who has her kids very well trained. When they turn four, they are each given their own washing basket and shown how to use the washing machine.

Being so short, they start by hanging the clothes on the rack in the lounge and eventually graduate to the clothes line. It's 50 cents for every load with a portion deducted if the clothes are shoved in the drawer and not folded. It's genius.

It's not really trust fund territory but if we started with the 50 cent rule now, she could be funding a trip to Europe by 2040 (coincidently the same time our borders reopen).

From here, I'm putting my feet up. If (the laundry) doesn't get done, it's no longer my responsibility, I'll just blame the baby.

