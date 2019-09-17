Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
News

Kids play chicken with peak hour traffic

Zizi Averill
17th Sep 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER leaving the school grounds, three school girls scared motorists while playing a game of chicken with oncoming traffic in North Mackay .

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were "acting silly around traffic" on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

It is understood the girls were running through traffic and yelling at passing cars.

The spokesman said when police officers arrived they spoke to the children and advised them to stop.

He said no formal warnings were issued.

"This is kids being stupid. But no one was hurt, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

He would not comment if the girls' school had been contacted about the incident.

being kids editors picks playing chicken qps school students traffic
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    premium_icon Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    Business Rockhampton-based Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow has handed down a landmark decision that has set a precedent for Queensland class actions.

    Gladstone mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    premium_icon Gladstone mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    News Mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    New mine promising 1000 jobs

    premium_icon New mine promising 1000 jobs

    Business Bowen Basin coal mine opening a great day for Queensland, jobs

    PopCon returning soon

    premium_icon PopCon returning soon

    News GLADSTONE’S number one cosplaying event is set to make a smash return for the third...