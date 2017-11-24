Kids miss out as bar stool thug dad cops jail for Christmas

A COWARDLY thug will miss Christmas with his two little girls after using a bar stool to smash a security guard's jaw to pieces.

Aaron Sean Mahoney was described as a "devoted father” just moments before he copped a 10-month jail sentence for brutally beating a security guard across the head in a shocking attack from behind.

The victim was beaten so badly that surgeons had to put his face bones back together using pins and plates, Brisbane District Court Judge Deborah Richards said.

Mahoney, a 32-year-old former Gladstone man with a long list of drunk violent crimes, pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and one of affray on Thursday.

His weeping partner watched from behind the dock.

Mahoney appeared unmoved as Judge Richards described the shocking June 2016 attack in a Morayfield sports club.

A bunch of patrons started fighting and Mahoney joined in, grabbing a bar stool and swinging it across the head of his victim who was trying to calm the situation.

The man dropped to the ground and other security officers grabbed Mahoney.

However, they were forced to let him go when Mahoney's friends came to his rescue.

Judge Richards said the injured security guard endured extreme emotional trauma and was impacted financially because he struggled to return to work after the assault.

"He was standing there trying to restore order,” Judge Richards said.

"He was completely unaware it was coming.

"It's a very serious offence committed in a pub against someone who was try to keep peace and order in a situation that was quite volatile.”

Mahoney was sentenced to 30 months in jail with parole after 10 months.

- NewsRegional