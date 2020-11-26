‘Kid’s love it’: Christmas light convoy to spread cheer

M.A.C.E Central Queensland’s annual Christmas Light Ride and Cruise event will be held next month.

M.A.C.E Central Queensland’s annual Christmas Light Ride and Cruise event will be held next month.

YOU may have noticed some additional sparkling lights around town, as residents prepare their homes for when Santa comes to town.

To help spread some extra holiday cheer, Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment Central Queensland is holding their fifth annual Christmas Light Ride and Cruise event next month.

Tinsel-cladded motorbikes and cars will meet behind the Gladstone Marina stage for a Christmas convoy around town.

Mr Butler said the event was a favourite with the kids.

Joel Butler from MACE said the event was a favourite with the kids.

“Kids love seeing the bikes, there’s a couple of streets in Gladstone where people wave as we go past,” Mr Butler said.

“It’s a bit of fun, a bit of a chuckle.”

M.A.C.E Central Queensland dressed up for their annual Christmas Light Ride and Cruise event.

Mr Butler said the route around Gladstone would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Part of the run will include a stop at Hope Phillips Crescent, O’Connell where there will be a sausage sizzle.

Mr Butler said kids would also get a surprise visit from Mrs Claus herself.

The Christmas Covoy would go around town looking at Christmas lights.

The Christmas Convoy is free to join - all you need is a motorbike or car.

People are encouraged to dress up in their best Christmas outfits.

“The more, the merrier,” he said.



2020 Christmas Light Ride and Cruise

When: Saturday, December 19, meet 5.30pm for 6.45pm start

Where: 98 Bryan Jordan Dr, Gladstone Central QLD 4680

Cost: Free to ride, sausage sizzle gold coin donation