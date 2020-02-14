Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning.
Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning. Patrick Woods
Breaking

Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

Ashley Carter
by
14th Feb 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a ute slammed into the back of a Nambour Christian College school bus at Yandina this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Collins Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd about 7.30am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said, after a ute ran into the back of the bus.

Nine people, including seven people were assessed on scene after the crash.
Nine people, including seven people were assessed on scene after the crash. Patrick Woods

Nine people were assessed on scene, including seven children and two adults, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Out of those, three children and two adults were taken to hospital. They were all in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Nambour Police Constable Ben Kavanagh said there were seven children on the bus and one adult driver.

The male driver of the ute was among those taken to hospital.

Cnst Kavanagh said whiplash was the main injury patients suffered in the crash.

No delays have been reported in the area.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland ambulance service scd crash traffic crash yandina coolum rd
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gel blast fears: “It could lead to a fatal situation"

        premium_icon Gel blast fears: “It could lead to a fatal situation"

        Crime The PCYC went into lockdown but it soon became evident it was a teenager in possession of a gel blaster.

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        News There has been no advice as to exactly what the funds are for.

        Teen charged for double car theft, serious police assault

        premium_icon Teen charged for double car theft, serious police assault

        Crime A TEENAGER has been arrested and charged with stealing two cars in Gladstone last...

        OH SNAP: Croc spotted in Gladstone Harbour

        premium_icon OH SNAP: Croc spotted in Gladstone Harbour

        Environment The croc believed to be 3 metres long was spotted over the weekend.