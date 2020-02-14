Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning.

Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning. Patrick Woods

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a ute slammed into the back of a Nambour Christian College school bus at Yandina this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Collins Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd about 7.30am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said, after a ute ran into the back of the bus.

Nine people, including seven people were assessed on scene after the crash. Patrick Woods

Nine people were assessed on scene, including seven children and two adults, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Out of those, three children and two adults were taken to hospital. They were all in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Nambour Police Constable Ben Kavanagh said there were seven children on the bus and one adult driver.

The male driver of the ute was among those taken to hospital.

Cnst Kavanagh said whiplash was the main injury patients suffered in the crash.

No delays have been reported in the area.

More to come.