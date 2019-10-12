Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

Kindergarten students from Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre have displayed artwork throughout the Tondoon Botanic Gardens as part of the 'A Journey in the Gardens: Possibilities and Imagination' exhibition. Pictured: Marion Hayes, Thomas Heard, Illah Aldwell, Mako Sheppard, Edward Meyer and Kirsty Petersen.

IMAGINATION and curiosity were qualities explored by a handful of kindergarten students this year and are now on display for everyone to enjoy and discover.

This morning will be the launch of the Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre’s exhibition A Journey in the Gardens: Possibilities and Imagination at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Since the beginning of the year, kindergarten students at the centre have had the opportunity to explore different spaces and have their imagination come to life.

Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre director Marion Hayes said this year students had the opportunity to explore what was beyond the fence at kindergarten.

This included visiting outdoor spaces such as the botanic gardens, where they would spend time imagining what animals lived in that space, have discussions and collect artefacts to take back to kindergarten.

Through drawing, painting, clay, research and the use of a digital microscope, they turned their ideas into an artwork creation.

Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre kindergarten students Lylah and Jax Wyper.

Mrs Hayes said staff at the centre had a “desire to put out to the public the competency of children”.

“I don’t think young voices’ visions and competency is noticed, so putting it out in a public space is really important to us,” Mrs Hayes said.

“We want the public to actually see how competent children can be.”

Some of these creations are now blown up on corflute and on display in the botanic gardens for visitors to see.

“We have actually been able to blow up some of the children’s work and we have been able to put it back into the gardens where the children were playing,” Mrs Hayes said.

“It’s sort of like bringing the realisation of their imaginations to life.”

Artwork of animals on display throughout the gardens include a crocodile, scorpions, goannas, turtles, bees and more.

Students’ artwork, including a map to help people find the different creations displayed around the botanic gardens, are on display in the gallery.

The exhibition will be on display for the rest of the month.

The launch is today at 10am near the cafe gallery and there will be free morning tea.