Kids disco tonight at Boyne Island

FUN NIGHT: Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey centre staff Courtney Pearce, Rebecca Webb and Sarah Olive set up for tonight's Troll-themed disco.

TONIGHT is disco night at Boyne Island as the Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey centre hosts a troll-themed event to raise vital funds for charity.

Family, friends and interested members of the community with young children are invited to attend the disco between 6.30-8pm tonight at Riverstone's headquarters at 6 Corimba Parade, Boyne Island.

The disco night is aimed at raising funds for Give Me 5 for Kids, who have been supporting and raising funds for local children's hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.

Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey manager Rebecca Webb says the childcare centre is hoping to raise $500, which will stay in the region to help sick Gladstone kids.

"I was on leave and looking at ongoing projects and who we wanted to support,” Ms Webb said.

"I wanted to give back locally and everybody tries to give to bigger organisations, but I try to stick local.”

While the purpose of the disco shindig is to raise money for charity, it will also keep the young ones entertained.

The theme of the disco will be "Trolls”, based on the popular children's movie released last year.

CUTE: The Troll theme was inspired by the children at Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey centre. Paul Braven GLA130717DISCO

However the troll theme wasn't just plucked out of thin air. The Riverstone staff had some expert advice from those who are firmly in the know.

"The troll theme was a discussion among the kids and staff,” Ms Webb added.

"The Trolls movie is a favourite of the kids and they also love the music.”

Ms Webb said the disco will feature customary music and lighting, a sausage sizzle, raffles, a photo booth and plenty of prizes and games for the children.

Food and soft drinks will also be available.