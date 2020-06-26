Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.
THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.
Crime

‘Her kids are with us now’: Murder victim's family speaks

by Shae McDonald
26th Jun 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.

"We are here to thank the first responders, ambulance and police, the neighbours on the night who helped the kids, the kids' schools and staff, the whole Rockhampton community for their support," they said.

Karen Gilliland, 42, died after she was stabbed outside her Rockhampton home on Tuesday night.
Karen Gilliland, 42, died after she was stabbed outside her Rockhampton home on Tuesday night.

"The police support has been incredible.

"The three kids are with us now and they are our only focus and priority."

Ms Gilliland's estranged husband Nigel has been charged with her murder. It's alleged he stabbed the 42-year-old nurse multiple times outside her Rockhampton home, in front of two of her three children.

They and emergency crews tried to save her, but she died as a result of her injuries.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Kids are with us now': Karen's family speaks

crime domestic violence editors picks karen gilliland murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of print a nostalgic moment for Andersons

        premium_icon End of print a nostalgic moment for Andersons

        News Andersons Auto City has advertised with The Observer for 67 years.

        NAMED: Drink-drivers in court this week

        premium_icon NAMED: Drink-drivers in court this week

        Crime Nine motorists pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on...

        Man army-rolls out of vehicle before hitting bins

        premium_icon Man army-rolls out of vehicle before hitting bins

        News A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital last night after he allegedly crashed into...

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 26.