'Kids can't walk to school': Poster threatens Gladstone parents

Declan Cooley
| 8th Mar 2017 12:07 PM Updated: 1:06 PM
HOAX: You can't believe everything you read.
HOAX: You can't believe everything you read. QPS

COMMON sense is a wonderful thing but this week Gladstone police have been bombarded with phone calls about a post on social media that has gone viral.

But it's all untrue, according to the acting head of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay.

The post, which shows a print out with the Queensland Police Service insignia on it, warns parents or guardians against letting their children walk or ride to school unsupervised.

"Kids under 12 cannot walk or ride to school alone, there must be some level of supervision," the poster reads.

"Blatant disregard for this responsibility has already led to criminal charges against a parent in Miles and others could easily face prosecution. "We are determined to provide the safest possible environment for our kids and our community and we ask everyone to play their part."

The poster said that in the first few weeks of term police had been conducting patrols and noticed a number of children under the age of 12 who were walking or riding to school "without any proper supervision".

The poster then goes on to state the criminal code, which said that a person who has "lawful care or charge" of a child under the age of 12 and "leaves the child for an unreasonable time without making reasonable provision for the supervision and care of the child" could face a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said the poster had been issued in Miles, near Chinchilla, about five years ago but was never acted upon.

He said kids under the age of 12 were allowed to walk or ride to school without any supervision.

The post has been shared on various Facebook groups across Queensland.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region police

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business, but now he's changed up.

Police closer to killer in Gladstone's horror work trip murder

MURDER MYSTERY: 50 years on from her murder, Mima McKim-Hill's killer has never been convicted. Mima is pictured at the Railway Ball in 1964

'Some cases raise more questions than answers': Trevor Sorenson

HOAX: You can't believe everything you read.

Gladstone police refute viral Facebook post claims

VIDEO: Gladstone shoppers go crazy as ALDI opens its doors

Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening.

WATCH from inside the store as Gladstone shoppers enter the new ALDI

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

Heavyweights to 'make Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

Four Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work for locals.

FOUR huge-name heavyweights form taskforce to secure projects.

