'Kids can't walk to school': Poster threatens Gladstone parents

HOAX: You can't believe everything you read.

COMMON sense is a wonderful thing but this week Gladstone police have been bombarded with phone calls about a post on social media that has gone viral.

But it's all untrue, according to the acting head of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay.

The post, which shows a print out with the Queensland Police Service insignia on it, warns parents or guardians against letting their children walk or ride to school unsupervised.

"Kids under 12 cannot walk or ride to school alone, there must be some level of supervision," the poster reads.

"Blatant disregard for this responsibility has already led to criminal charges against a parent in Miles and others could easily face prosecution. "We are determined to provide the safest possible environment for our kids and our community and we ask everyone to play their part."

The poster said that in the first few weeks of term police had been conducting patrols and noticed a number of children under the age of 12 who were walking or riding to school "without any proper supervision".

The poster then goes on to state the criminal code, which said that a person who has "lawful care or charge" of a child under the age of 12 and "leaves the child for an unreasonable time without making reasonable provision for the supervision and care of the child" could face a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said the poster had been issued in Miles, near Chinchilla, about five years ago but was never acted upon.

He said kids under the age of 12 were allowed to walk or ride to school without any supervision.

The post has been shared on various Facebook groups across Queensland.