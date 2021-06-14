Kid going viral for cutest reaction ever

A young fan is melting hearts across the world with an uncontrollable reaction following a special moment with the French Open champ.

A special moment between French Open champion Novak Djokovic and a young fan in the Philippe Chatrier Stadium stands is the best sport gets.

The reaction from the sweet kid is going viral after he lost his damn mind when the World No. 1 sought him out at the end of his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday morning.

Djokovic went on to explain a heartwarming back-story to their exchange - but it was photos and videos of the Serbian's classy act that are making headlines around the world.

Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final.

Full of emotion, Djokovic walked up to the young man and shared a brief conversation where the 34-year-old offered his thanks for the kid's unwavering support.

The ecstatic kid lost it completely when Djokovic handed his racquet over before walking away to continue his celebrations.

The young man's reaction is the sweetest thing you'll see today.

This kid’s reaction when Djoker gives him his racket is everything pic.twitter.com/uc2mA1BXbv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 13, 2021

Djokovic went on to reveal the cute back-story behind his connection with the kid, revealing in his post-match press conference the young man had been giving him advice all throughout the match.

"He was in my ear the entire match basically, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics, as well," Djokovic said.

"He was like, 'Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.' He was coaching me literally.

"I found that very cute, very nice. So I felt like to give the racquet to the best person was him after the match. That was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me."

There was another cute moment between Djokovic and a second young fan minutes later that has also been tugging on the world's heartstrings.

Djokovic walked up to a young boy sitting near the front row of the court and shared a brief conversation that included a handshake and a friendly pat on the chest

He also tossed him a sponsored red cap, leaving him with a beaming smile.

The photos say it all.

Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

It was a second French Open crown for Djokovic after his 2016 victory and adds to his nine Australian Opens, five Wimbledon titles and three at the US Open.

The 34-year-old is the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slams on multiple occasions and just the third in history.

Djokovic had also spent more than four hours on court on Friday to knock out defending champion Rafael Nadal.

"It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey," said Djokovic after the four-hour 11-minute final.

"I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it." Djokovic is the first man ever to win a Slam title by twice coming back from two sets down in same the tournament.

- with AFP

