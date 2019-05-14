Kicking off retirement with a run around Australia

Melbourne's Andre Jones, 57, arrived in Gladstone yesterday on his 66th day of his Run Around Australia for charity.

IN HIS first year of retirement Australian Navy veteran Andre Jones hopes to become the first person to run around Australia unsupervised.

On the 66th day of his charity run the Melbourne man arrived in Gladstone, where he stayed last night.

He said apart from a few blisters and some bruised toe nails his body had coped well with the first months of his 15,133km challenge.

"When I was a kid I heard about Tony Rafferty who ran across Australia and I thought that was inspiring," he said.

"It was 55 years before I got the chance to do a big run - that was from Melbourne to Darwin.

"Now I'm hoping to be the first person to run solo around Australia."

Mr Jones runs with his four-wheeled buggy and his mascot Bob - a puppet.

The 57-year-old is raising money for four charities - Beyond Blue, GO Foundation, Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Smith Family.

He hopes to complete the run in 343 days.

"I know the longer I go and the longer I'm on the road the more money I'll raise," he said.

He has raised $13,000 towards his $60,000 goal so far.

For information or to donate, visit the runforaustralia.com.