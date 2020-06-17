‘Kicked while we’re down’: Business reeling after thefts

BLATANT: The Miriam Vale Plant Hire job site north of Bundaberg was targeted by brazen thieves last Tuesday. They stole batteries and traffic light wheels.

BLATANT: The Miriam Vale Plant Hire job site north of Bundaberg was targeted by brazen thieves last Tuesday. They stole batteries and traffic light wheels.

A MIRIAM VALE business owner is reeling after two of his job sites were the targets of separate burglaries.

Paul Robertson, who has owned Miriam Vale Plant Hire for a decade, said he had no idea why people would target bridge construction sites near Bundaberg.

"They stole basically everything of value which was at the job site - wheels from the traffic lights and Century batteries, which powered the traffic lights," Mr Robertson said.

"We are estimating the financial setback from this incident (last Tuesday) to be around $4000.

"The $4000 figure doesn't take into account the cost of down time we experienced on the project following the theft."

Mr Robertson said the first burglary two months ago set the business back $10,000.

"Whoever is doing this is very cunning as last time when they broke into the container and stole a generator, laser level and other things, they threw cement powder over everything so no fingerprints could be taken," he said.

"I'm guessing it is hippies that live in the bush with no power. For them to target batteries at a job site with plenty of other valuable gear, it makes me lean towards people like that."

Mr Robertson said there was an active police investigation, but had not heard back regarding the incident.

Reckless: 16 batteries were burgled from Miriam Vale Plant Hire job sites over the past two months, with owner Paul Robertson at a loss as to why they were targeted.

He said it was challenging to answer why offenders would rob a business that has felt the financial implications of COVID-19.

"(It) must give them a high, I'm not entirely sure how to answer why they would do it," Mr Robertson said.

"It is sort of like kicking someone while they are already struggling.

"All of the workers on those sites had to be stood down that morning because none of the machines have batteries in them."

Mr Robertson said the burglaries also put the safety of road users who travel through the construction zones at risk.

"I don't know if they realise but when they take the batteries, it is an inconvenience for us but a safety risk for the public given the traffic lights don't work," he said.

"Cars and caravans use that road, it is a holiday thoroughfare, and it is dangerous for road users to approach the job site and not know what is going on."

With 16 batteries stolen in total, Mr Robertson said he was hoping battery recyclers in the region could be on the lookout for people recycling a large number of Century batteries.

Wayne Butcher from Gladstone police said they had conducted a forensic examination but had no suspects.

"Bundaberg scrap metal yards were contacted, however there were no results from that line of inquiry," Mr Butcher said.

"The matter is filed and waiting for any further information coming to hand."