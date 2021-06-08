‘Kicked around’: Pressure on Ryan to release SES report

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan has refused to say when the SES review report will be released. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Pressure is mounting on Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan to stop ‘kicking around’ Queensland volunteers and urgently release a review into the State Emergency Service.

A government commissioned review into the SES has now been sitting on the shelf for almost a year.

In April, Mr Ryan again refused to say when a report on the review would be made public, a month after the Regional Queensland Council of Mayors Incorporated called on the state government to urgently release it.

The Queensland SES Volunteer Association has now issued a public plea to the state government, accusing it of stalling on the matter.

“How long is Queensland SES going to be kicked around for?” the association posted on its social media channels.

Mr Ryan did not directly respond to questions about when the SES review report was expected to be released.

Instead, a spokesman for the minister said he had actively engaged with many SES volunteers across Queensland since taking over the emergency services portfolio late last year.

“He has listened to their feedback and has taken their feedback on board,” the spokesman said.

“He also knows that a lot of people provided valuable input into the SES review and he appreciates their contribution.

“This government is now progressing the review report and has established a process to engage with key stakeholders, including the SES Volunteers Association, about the next steps towards building a stronger, more resilient SES.”

Independent consultant Campbell Darby and SES director Brian Cox conducted the review, which was launched in September 2019.

It involved meetings with 32 SES groups, visits with 51 local governments and received 488 responses from SES members.

The final document was presented to then-Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford on July 1 last year, but Mr Ryan took over the portfolio after the 2020 state election.

In April, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said Mr Ryan’s refusal to state when the report would be released suggested there were “things in the report that the government does not want to be made public”.

