Khloe’s response to Tristan’s cheating

by Bianca Mastroianni
5th May 2021 5:28 AM

 

Khloe Kardashian looks to have made a big decision.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's huge diamond ring on her wedding finger was noticeably absent after wearing it for the past several months.

The ring is officially gone! Picture: Instagram
The teardrop diamond which was assumed to be from her partner Tristan Thompson, was taken off mere days after she was rocked with yet another cheating scandal from the NBA player.

Instagram model Sydney Chase has come forward and said she slept with Tristan this year. Picture: Instagram
Instagram model Sydney Chase, 23, recently made the bombshell claims that she slept with Tristan in January.

Chase claimed they dated from November and were talking up until three weeks ago.

She says she "did it" with Tristan after he told her that he was single. She later claimed that they saw each other again after Khloe and Tristan's daughter True's third birthday party in Los Angeles.

Shortly after, she shared DM's from Tristan where he said that Khloe was not his type, but Sydney was.

Tristan has been spending most of his time with Khloe during COVID. Picture: Instagram
She added last week on TikTok: "We did have past relations, I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things. In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking.

"We first met in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started. And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party when he just got back home from Boston."

Khloe has yet to react to any of these claims publicly, however, on Tuesday, private DM's from Khloe to Sydney were leaked online.

Chase scribbled out some of the message, but fans are convinced they can see Kardashian asking her to meet up.

Kardashian and Thompson got back together after a two-year break during the pandemic last year and are currently engaged.

It wasn't long ago that Khloe was showing off this huge engagement ring. Picture: Instagram
