Khanacross event will light up in early June

Jamie Overend competing on day 2 of the khanacross at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA090918KHANA

MOTORSPORT: Registrations are now open for drivers who want to compete in round two of the Dirt Khanacross Series hosted by the Central Coast Car Club.

It will be held on June 1-2 at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

Due to popular demand this will be a twilight event with racing to start on Saturday afternoon and run into the night followed by a Sunday morning session.

People must nominate before Friday, May 31 via either online on the CAMS online entry or to contact Jamie Overend on 0457 839 473 or email lmo2000@dodo.com.au

"We encourage all competitors to use the CAMS online entry system via https://meecamsau.com/login-redirect.php," Overend said.

"If you have a CAMS license, it is easy to set up your details and once completed all you have to do is find the event in the list and nominate, pay online or on the day and that is it. All you need to do then is turn up on the day for scrutineering and no more paperwork"

Catering and free camping/showers will be available across the weekend.