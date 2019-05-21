Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Overend competing on day 2 of the khanacross at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.
Jamie Overend competing on day 2 of the khanacross at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA090918KHANA
Motor Sports

Khanacross event will light up in early June

NICK KOSSATCH
by
21st May 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM

MOTORSPORT: Registrations are now open for drivers who want to compete in round two of the Dirt Khanacross Series hosted by the Central Coast Car Club.

It will be held on June 1-2 at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

Due to popular demand this will be a twilight event with racing to start on Saturday afternoon and run into the night followed by a Sunday morning session.

People must nominate before Friday, May 31 via either online on the CAMS online entry or to contact Jamie Overend on 0457 839 473 or email lmo2000@dodo.com.au

"We encourage all competitors to use the CAMS online entry system via https://meecamsau.com/login-redirect.php," Overend said.

"If you have a CAMS license, it is easy to set up your details and once completed all you have to do is find the event in the list and nominate, pay online or on the day and that is it. All you need to do then is turn up on the day for scrutineering and no more paperwork"

Catering and free camping/showers will be available across the weekend.

More Stories

benaraby motorsport complex central coast car club khanacross
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    premium_icon Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    News A 'total lack' of investor confidence in the months prior to the federal election is responsible for a decline in dwelling approvals in March

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Long-legged bird can put on a show

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Long-legged bird can put on a show

    News 'It is a ground dwelling bird that will only fly short distances'

    Man hospitalised after crashing into pig on CQ road

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after crashing into pig on CQ road

    News The man was taken to hospital after sustaining significant injuries

    Bruce Hwy flee from police costs hoon $1800 in fines

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy flee from police costs hoon $1800 in fines

    News The man did an illegal u-turn before speeding off on Bruce Hwy

    • 21st May 2019 3:22 PM