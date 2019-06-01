Khanacross drivers will show grit in twilight event

MOTORSPORT: This weekend signals the second round of the Central Coast Car Club Dirt Khanacross Series at the Benanarby Motorsports Complex.

This twilight event will have competitors take to the dirt track for runs this afternoon and into the night.

It will finish tomorrow at lunchtime.

"A field of around 20 competitors consisting of local drivers with some coming from Blackwater, Hervey Bay, and South Burnett region, will take on the challenging track to be run in clockwise direction on Saturday, then reverse direction on Sunday,” co-organiser and competitor Jamie Overend said.

"The technical track has been prepared with grading, watering and rolling to give a hard-packed surface that will test all drivers for speed and control amongst the trees.”

Overend said the Gladstone drivers to watch included Paul Murfet in the Subaru Liberty RS, Mark Boyd in the Chrysler Lancer and Jake Martin in the Mitsubishi Mirage.

"Junior driver Kobi Martin will also be one to watch amongst the younger drivers,” he said.

Competition starts today at 3pm and tomorrow at 9am.

Spectators are always welcome with free entry.