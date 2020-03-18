KFC’s drastic ban amid virus outbreak

KFC has taken the extraordinary step of suspending all in-restaurant purchases, citing concerns over the ever-worsening coronavirus epidemic.

Nikki Lawson, CEO for KFC Australia and New Zealand, said the decision was made in light of the fact that "social distancing is key to minimising the spread of the disease".

The fast food chain will trial a "kerbside service" where employees will instead deliver click and collect orders to customers in the car park.

"While we've temporarily suspended eating-in at our restaurants, fans of KFC will still be able to come in to order, but only to pick-up and use drive-through," Ms Lawson said in a statement today.

KFC is taking extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Ordering through the KFC App and Delivery through our partners will be business as usual and are great options for convenient and contact-free ordering."

The new measures also include steps to ensure KFC employees stay healthy. Last week, a KFC restaurant in Brisbane was forced to shut its doors for several days after it was discovered a staff member had contracted COVID-19.

It will now be compulsory for all KFC staff members to use hand sanitiser after every cash transaction and cashless payment options will be encouraged.

Customers will no longer be able to eat their meals in store. Picture: Supplied

"For all of our restaurant teams, we've introduced a question (on our clock in system) that asks them if they have checked their temperature and if they feel OK to start their shift, and we'll continue to communicate our health and safety measures with our teams and their parents/guardians to ensure their wellbeing," Ms Lawson said.

This comes a day after McDonald's confirmed it too would be providing contactless options through its drive-through, restaurants and delivery.

McCafe drinks will also no longer be served in the brand's reusable crockery, with the fast food giant moving to use disposable cups.

Other food providers moved to offer customers contactless delivery. Last week, Domino's announced it would give customers the option of a "zero-contact delivery".

Uber Eats, Menu Log and Deliveroo are also now offering contactless options for customers where food is left in a bag outside a customer's door.