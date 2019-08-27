KFC’s ‘confusing’ new menu item

KFC to sell plant-based fried ‘chicken’ in Atlanta, but it hasn’t been ruled out in Australia.

FAST-FOOD chains have changed dramatically over the past few years - what was once the go-to place for a quick feed has now become a hub for health-conscious people.

Just look at McDonald's, with the demand for "healthy" options forcing it to reintroduce its veggie burger.

Now KFC has followed suit with its self-described "confusing but delicious" menu items. But not only is this "chicken" meatless, it's also vegan. And the brand say it will taste identical to the famed "secret" recipe fried chicken.

Currently the Colonel Sanders-approved meatless option is only available in the US city of Atlanta where it's being trialled - however it could be heading Down Under.

When approached by news.com.au, a KFC Australia spokesperson refused to confirm or deny whether the vegan offering would be launched Down Under.

"We're excited to see product innovations taking place in KFC restaurants across the pond to cater for all tastes and diets. At this stage we haven't got plans for meat-free chicken products in Australia but never say never," the spokesperson said.

Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test and potential national rollout and then global markets will be considered.

The announcement of plant-based chicken makes the KFC and Beyond Meat partnership a unique one and the first of its kind in the US fast-food space.

It's Kentucky Fried Chicken but it's made with Beyond Meat. It's confusing, but it's also delicious.

Many have responded positively to the vegan option in the States, taking to Twitter to thank KFC for joining in on plant-based meats.

"This will save millions of chickens from a terrible and cruel life just to be slaughtered.," one Twitter user said.

"Thanks! And now let's talk about all that #dairy in them mashed potatoes next," added another.

KFC I actually have a reason to go into your restaurant now! Thank you for doing this. I will be there tomorrow.

This is incredible — I really hope to see this nationwide!

"Thank you soooooo much for doing this @kfc and @BeyondMeat!!!! I have not eaten at kfc in *years* but this would definitely change that. Please make this nationwide!!!" said a third.

However, not all were happy about the new introduction.

"It better be chicken!!!! It's so bogus that Fast Food restaurants are starting to serve meatless meat!!! Like Burger Kings beefless burger!!!! Can't call that a Whopper!" said a Twitter user.

When sharing news of the trial in Atlanta, KFC insisted the vegan offering tastes just like the real deal.

"KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it's plant-based," KFC president Kevin Hochman said in a statement. "I think we've all heard 'It tastes like chicken' - well, our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'It tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!'"

OTHER FAST-FOOD CHAINS WITH VEGAN MENUS

MCDONALD'S:

In March, McDonald's officially introduced vegan "chicken" nuggets to its menu in Norway. While it's yet to be introduced in Australia, in May this year we got the all-new 2019 McVeggie burger.

South Australia was picked as the first state to trial the healthy option. McDonald's Australia is yet to announce if it will remain a permanent fixture on the menu.

Jo Feeney, marketing director at McDonald's Australia, said: "We understand there's a rising demand for vegetarian options, and we always look to give our customers more of what they want.

"We're excited to be trialling the McVeggie burger in South Australia so our customers can give us feedback on it before we look to serve it up across the country."

Currently, Macca's vegan options are limited to french fries and hash browns.

HUNGRY JACKS:

Late last year, Hungry Jacks Australia debuted its vegan cheeseburger - a double vegan patty (made from corn, capsicum and carrot), vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise with tomato sauce, onions, tomato and lettuce on a seeded bun.

It's also got vegan breakfast muffins.

Hey Vegans, this new Cheeseburger’s for you.



🥦 Two Hungry Jack’s veggie patties

🧀 Vegan Cheese

🍅 Fresh salad

👌 Vegan Mayo



Hey Vegans, this new Cheeseburger's for you.

🥦 Two Hungry Jack's veggie patties

🧀 Vegan Cheese

🍅 Fresh salad

👌 Vegan Mayo

Because everyone deserves a better burger.