BITS Cricket Club's Jacob Harvey drops The Glen's Greg Purdon.
Cricket

KEYS TO THE GAME: BITS underdogs for Game 1

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
CRICKET: On the eve of the historic and first-ever best-of-three grand final series between The Glen and BITS, The Observer asks the hard questions on four key players.

Following on from the yesterday's edition in which The Glen's Damien Levett and Zane Robertson and BITS pair Terry Sawyer and Ferguson Comrie, the following four provide some interesting answers and insights.

Two of Central Queensland's best all-rounders Jason Seng and Jason Batchelor will go head-to-head and be the 'J-Factor' for their respective The Glen and BITS teams.

Young guns - The Glen's left-arm quick Harry Rideout will lock horns with BITS' Josh Finlay.

The quartet give a great mix of seriousness and humour in the Q and A below.

