Key Saints exit hub as Bulldogs stay at work

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says it’s “not ideal” to have his team’s bye week with Melbourne still on lockdown and his players will continue to train this week despite having a bye in Round 13.

His plans comes as two key St Kilda players will leave their teammates in Sydney and return to Melbourne for family matters essentially ruling them out of the Saints clash with Adelaide this week.

Tim Membrey and Seb Ross have exited the team’s Sydney hub and Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said it was unlikely they would be able to play this week if the clash with the Crows is in Cairns, as scheduled.

The location for the game is yet to be be confirmed.

“They headed home after the game Saturday, so they’re not with us right now and I guess unlikely to be able to join us for this game, this week, wherever that might be,” Lethlean told SEN on Monday morning.

“If it’s in Sydney, it’s probably a bit easier, but if it’s at Cairns, it’s probably unlikely. But they’ve both headed back for various reasons.

“It really depends on their situation back at home. If they felt like they could rejoin us, there are … complications in getting that done.

“But their intention is to be home this week and not playing, because they’ve got family matters to deal with and that’s supported by us.

“They would have re-entered Victoria, not necessarily through hot spots and obviously under lockdown restrictions, so we just don’t have clarity as to whether that’s OK to join the Queensland travel party if we do end up there, so there’s a fair bit to all that.”

Midfielder Ross and his wife recently welcomed twin babies, while key forward Membrey’s partner is due to give birth soon.

The Covid chaos has impacted the Bulldogs also.

Instead of having time off and trying to freshen up while still in lockdown, the Bulldogs will take their break in between their round 14 clash with Geelong and their game against West Coast in round 15.

They are scheduled to play the Cats on the Friday night of round 14 and then meet the Eagles on the Sunday a week later. This fixturing has allowed them to be flexible with their schedule.

Coach Luke Beveridge said everyone at the club was grateful that they had reprogrammed their break.

“We play elite level sport in a national game. It‘s a workplace,” he said. “Players and staff look forward to having a little break, like everyone does in every industry.

“We only get four days off mid-season. It was deflating to think we weren‘t going to capitalise on that.

“It remains to be seen if we‘ll be afforded the normal luxuries we live by day-to-day.

“With the stand down in Victoria, it wasn’t ideal our players were going to have time off and sit at home or live under constraints of lockdown. Previously, everyone had organised to go away for a few days and come back refreshed.

“Hopefully, conditions in Victoria change and players have the opportunity to spend a day or two away or have a hit of golf.”

Beveridge also conceded that the lockdown had hampered the preparation of many players trying to work their way into the team.

With no VFL games being played, the Bulldogs tried to get scratch matches played against a few other AFL teams, but logistically it became too hard and they were forced to pull out.

The much-anticipated debut of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan looks likely to be delayed as a result.

“The whole Covid situation has put a lot of people back,” he said. “That‘s two weeks now the players haven’t played.

“Jamarra could have played in both of those games. The concussion didn‘t help but he was sturdy after that.

“There is no timeline of any of the boys who might come into the team. He‘s not without consideration, but we’ll work out the balance of our team and pick the best team to play Geelong.”

Originally published as Key Saints exit hub as Bulldogs stay at work