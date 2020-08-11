Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

Procedural services for private patients at Gladstone Mater Hospital will cease from Friday.

Procedural services for private patients at Gladstone Mater Hospital will cease from Friday.

THE Mater Hospital has announced as an organisation it will cease private hospital procedural services in Gladstone from Friday.

This follows an announcement in April by Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles, that the State Government would purchase Mater Private Hospital Gladstone in a bid to further enhance public health services to the Central Queensland region.

“After careful consideration, Mater has made the decision to reduce Procedural Services from Friday 14 August, 2020.

“The hospital will continue to provide Oncology Services until the latest possible date, which will be Friday, 25 September, 2020 and will work with doctors as they take carriage of their patients during this transition.”

Commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield is overseeing expressions of interest for the sale of Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Mater Health regional executive director Gerard Wyvill said it had been a difficult and uncertain time.

“The past few months have been a challenging time for our staff and patients in Gladstone as we progressed the details of the sale with Queensland Health,” he said.

“We are grateful to our staff who have dedicated many years of service to Mater and we appreciate the professionalism and the care our staff have continued to show our patients and colleagues.

“Senior leaders from Mater are meeting with staff at Mater Private Hospital Gladstone to provide support and to discuss their options.

“We are also cognisant that this decision will impact our patients and we are working with doctors and our patients to ensure plans are in place for their continuity of care and to provide assistance wherever possible.”

This week the Mater will continue to finalise details of the closure of the hospital and will work with the Gladstone team to appropriately farewell the service.