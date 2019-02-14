Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Proctor won't hold back in the All Stars game.
Kevin Proctor won't hold back in the All Stars game.
Rugby League

Proctor expects brutal showdown with Titans mates

by Connor O’Brien
14th Feb 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast forward Kevin Proctor has promised there will be no holding back on his Titans teammates in what could be a fiery NRL All Stars encounter on Friday night.

Proctor will represent his heritage by starting in the second-row for the Maori All Stars; opposite him will be indigenous club teammates Nathan Peats, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrone Roberts and Leilani Latu.

"It's always good playing against teammates and especially in a game like this, this will be a pretty heated exchange I reckon because we have got two proud cultures going at each other," said the 29-year-old.

Kevin Proctor in All Stars camp. Picture: Getty Images
Kevin Proctor in All Stars camp. Picture: Getty Images

"I don't think there will be any love lost. After the game we'll all have a beer together but when we're on the field, we'll try to take each other's heads off."

Proctor, who grew up in the Maniapoto region on New Zealand's North Island, hailed the fixture as a "special" occasion.

"I get to represent both sides of my family," he said. "Both my Mum and Dad are coming down for it so it's going to be a good night.

"This game is so special because we get to embrace our culture and be amongst it a bit more.

"It's something that we don't get to do that often being over in Australia. I try to keep it going at the household as much as I can but I'm always learning new things in Maori camp."

Proctor (middle) has played 21 Tests for New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images
Proctor (middle) has played 21 Tests for New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images

After consecutive off-seasons disrupted by injury - knee in 2017 and throat last year - Proctor is glad to currently be fully fit and hopes the All Stars clash can set up his season.

"It's a big year for me," said the former Palm Beach Currumbin High School student.

"I'm feeling really good, especially with our new conditioning coach there, Dan Ferris, he's really getting the best out of me.

"I feel as strong and as fit as I have been in years so I'm really looking forward to 2019. I think I have got a good base under me to start it off."

The match will kick off at AAMI Park, Melbourne, at 7pm (Qld time).

More Stories

Show More
gold coast titans indigenous all stars kevin proctor maori all stars nrl

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Rider dies after motorcycle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Rider dies after motorcycle crash

    Breaking A 44-year old Brisbane man has died after a motorcycle crash on the Dawson Highway.

    PIONEER: Local rotarians start country's first passport club

    premium_icon PIONEER: Local rotarians start country's first passport club

    News Club president believes it is 'the way of the future for rotarians'.

    Fordie's Bazooka is the top gun for fun on the water

    premium_icon Fordie's Bazooka is the top gun for fun on the water

    News 'I've had some awesome trips with my family and friends.'

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Business insolvencies on the increase in Gladstone

    premium_icon Business insolvencies on the increase in Gladstone

    Business Data released by the Australian Financial Security Authority.