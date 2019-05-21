Menu
Kevin Hogan MP will return to sit with his party colleagues.
Politics

Kevin Hogan makes crucial decision on crossbench position

Aisling Brennan
by
21st May 2019 10:00 AM
THREE days after getting re-elected, Page MP Kevin Hogan has announced he is leaving the crossbench to sit once more next to his National Party colleagues in Parliament.

Mr Hogan moved to the crossbench in August 2018 after former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was axed by his own party as leader and replaced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

At the time of the political coup, Mr Hogan said he was disappointed with the behaviour of senior Liberal and Labor leaders.

"My decision to move to the crossbench is not about Dutton or Turnbull, it is a matter of principle," he said.

The third term politician said he was now ready to return to sit with his party on the government benches, after the successful Liberal win over the weekend.

"I moved to the crossbench as a National MP in August 2018, due to leadership instability," Mr Hogan said.

"At the time I said I would review the decision after the next election.

"After discussions with the leadership team I have informed them I am returning to the Government Benches.

"There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the rule changes initiated by the Liberal Party late last year.

"It means we will never again see the instability we saw in the last two Parliaments.

"Secondly, the Australian public has been able to be heard. It has seen a comfortable return of a Coalition Government."

Mr Hogan said he was looking forward to the next three years.

"I congratulate Scott Morrison on his leadership since becoming Prime Minister, and my leader Michael McCormack who has done a great job," he said.

"I look forward to being part of a Government focussed on Job Growth, Infrastructure Spending, bringing down the cost of living and preserving our environment.

