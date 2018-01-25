BREAKING: Kev the hero hooks Gladstone's top Australia Day award

HELPING others is second nature to Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Citizen of the Year Kevin Watson.

The humble, commercial fisherman from Seventeen Seventy, received the council's top Australia Day Award at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday night.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett congratulated Mr Watson and thanked him for his continual efforts to assist the community.

"Kevin is a well-respected resident who is highly deserving of the top citizen award," Cr Burnett said.

"Residents were quick to nominate Kevin in appreciation of his constant willingness to go out of his way to help, particularly in response to emergencies on the water."

Testament to his character, Mr Watson modestly accepted his nomination for the awards, downplaying his efforts as being "the Australian way and the law of the ocean to stop what you're doing to assist others in need".

Kevin and his son Levi joined the search for the Dianne crewmen lost at sea after the vessel sank near Middle Island in October.

"Kevin is an experienced skipper and fisherman who has extensive knowledge of local waterways and selflessly and freely gives of his time during marine emergencies," Cr Burnett said.

"He is often called on to assist in dangerous weather conditions, often putting his own life at risk to help others."

Mr Watson has helped in extensive search and rescue events and independently assists the voluntary marine rescue group by moving vessels to better moorings during bad weather or when the boat's owner is absent.

"Kevin continually looks out for others and is prepared to go out of his way to assist in his community," Cr Burnett said.

"These traits make Kevin a very worthy recipient of our 2018 Citizen of the Year title and we are highly appreciative of his efforts."

Lola is a young staffy who was hit by a car recently. Shes still recovering and has some pretty nasty injuries to her leg. Adele Bierman is her foster carer and shes looking after her till she gets adopted. Adeles 17yo student who just loves dogs. Mike Richards GLA030717RSPCA

Adele giving RSPCA a voice

TEENAGER Adele Bierman is the deserved recipient of the Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award.

Adele won the Young Citizen of the Year award ahead of fellow nominee Kailee Butcher.

Academically a high achiever, and aiming to study Veterinary Science, Adele dedicated her time and diverted her energy to assist RSPCA Gladstone when she was medically unfit to complete her senior studies during last year.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett commended Adele on her outstanding involvement within the community despite facing her own health adversities.

"Adele has displayed exceptional volunteering efforts and has helped promote and fundraise for RSPCA Gladstone while also putting her hand up to organise one of the group's major annual fundraising initiatives in 2018."

In addition, Adele has been a foster carer of more than 50 animals and has concentrated her efforts on assisting animals that require extra care.

"Adele is an outstanding role model for other teenagers, continually puts others before herself, and displays a positive and mature attitude," Cr Burnett said.

"She has enthusiastically taken the opportunity to make a positive impact in her community and is highly deserving of the 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award."

Adele's hard work and dedication has earned her respect from her peers and enabled Adele to take on responsibilities not usually assigned to those her age.

Jenny McGuire and organiser Ernie Vaughan at the 2017 Tannum Crab Classic. Mike Richards GLA230417CRAB

Tannum Crab Classic helps to raise big bucks

FOR nearly 10 years the Tannum Crab Classic has helped raise money to support local families in need of medical equipment.

More than just a group of blokes camping and crabbing, the Crab Classic also helps raise further awareness about men's mental health.

As the boys haul in the bucks, the ladies let their hair down at the Girls Night Out fundraiser, with money raised from that also going towards the TCC's ultimate goal.

Year after year the event delivers for Gladstone families and in 2017 it was the Denniss family who benefited from the generosity of the community.

Last year TCC was able to help raise money to assist nine-year-old Shontae Denniss in living as close to a normal life as possible.

A "sit to stand" standing frame, valued at $12,000, was gifted to the Rosella Park student after money for the device was finally raised.

The Classic has raised more than $70,000 in the past three years, with $30,000 in 2015, $21,000 in 2016 and 2017.

It's for reasons like these the event was named the Community Event or Initiative Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards last night.

Money raised for families in need is done through raffles, mud crab auctions, support from the community, event sponsors and the Tannum Crab Classic crew.

WINNERS

Citizen of the Year: Kevin Watson

Young Citizen of the Year: Adele Bierman

Arts and Culture Award: Leanne Christensen

Senior Sportsperson Award: Joel Helmstedt

Young Sportsperson Award: Savannah Maytom

Sports Official Award: Gary Porteous

Community Event or Initiative Award: Tannum Crab Classic

Community Volunteer Award: Peter O'Dwyer.