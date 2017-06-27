Ketter, O'Dowd's war of words continues

EYEING HIS OPPONENT: Senator Chris Ketter has Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd squarely in his sights.

LABOR Senator Chris Ketter and the LNP's MP for Flynn Ken O'Dowd have clashed again, this time over the issue of entitlements for employees of the Cook Colliery coal mine.

Senator Ketter visited Rockhampton yesterday to meet with workers stood down after the mine's longwall panel flooded in March.

The mine's owner, Caledon Coal, was placed into administration earlier this year and those workers' future remains uncertain.

"The lack of compassion from their federal representative Mr Ken O'Dowd is appalling,” Senator Ketter said yesterday.

"Mr O'Dowd has been given ample opportunity to support these workers but so far he has yet to reply or give any undertaking to ensure workers will receive their entitlements through the Fair Entitlement Guarantee scheme should the company go into liquidation.

"Labor won't ascribe to to policies that allow the exploitation of workers or unfair bargaining arrangements in a workplace.”

Mr O'Dowd shot back at the senator, calling his visit to Rockhampton "akin to a wolf in sheep's clothing” and again accusing him of undermining the coal industry.

He said the Fair Entitlements Guarantee was in place only to protect workers who lost their jobs due to a company's liquidation or bankruptcy.

"I have been in constant contact with Employment Minister Michaelia Cash and we have each made contact with representatives of the workers,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"While the government can and will assist people in financial stress, we won't pay entitlements that are the responsibility of the employer.

"I will continue to do what I can to help workers and their families during this difficult period, I'll leave Senator Ketter to continue to try to score political points from their misery.”