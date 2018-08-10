Ken's not flagging on the Queen's portrait

FEDERAL member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he hasn't been swamped by constituents wanting an Australian flag or a portrait of the Queen.

"Each year I'd hand out roughly 50 flags and photos of the Queen," he said.

"They usually go to schools, hospitals or sometimes they're draped over coffins.

"There's a lot of different sizes, like the small ones we handed out during NAIDOC Week celebrations."

Since an article appeared recently advising voters they are entitled to receive a portrait of the Queen, a recording of the national anthem and an Australian flag from their elected federal members many MPs have received a higher than average number of requests for flags and portraits.

"Obviously there's only so much money in my annual budget so not everyone who asks is going to get a flag or photo of the Queen," Mr O'Dowd said.