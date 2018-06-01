Gladstone man's refurbished Kombi puts a retro 70s spin on life

WHEN YOU drive a Kombi everybody is your friend.

Ken Smith should know because he drives his 1976 Kombi Microbus every day.

"I love it, everyone waves and smiles at you, even total strangers," he said.

"When I'm driving it, I'm happy."

Ken has owned his Kombi for three years.

"I have an air-cooled vehicle obsession," he said.

"But my wife and I had the best time of our lives in an old Kombi when we first got married.

"This is the fifth one I've owned, the others I've either sold or dumped."

When Ken's wife fell ill several years ago they bought the eight-seater Kombi and Ken started overhauling it.

"It was purple when we got it and a bit of a basket case," he said.

"My tip for anyone thinking of buying one is to get one in pretty good condition, it'll save you in the long run.

"I replaced everything and completely rebuilt the motor with a few bits I found here and there in Australia.

"Most of the spares came from Volkswagen Heritage in England."

Ken's wife chose the colour, but sadly never got to see it painted.

"I wanted to paint it the original duck-egg blue, but she was right about this darker blue colour, I like it now," he said.

"Before she got too sick we took a couple of trips in it, the longest was to Byron Bay taking the inland route."

Ken has no plans to get rid of Kombi number five.

"My son has his eye on it and if I sold it he'd never forgive me," he said.

"Plus it's so practical, when I go surfing at Agnes I just toss the board in the back and off I go."

The only thing Ken struggles with is his Kombi's coolness factor.

"They don't have air-conditioners, so in summer you get cooked," he said.

Fortunately he feels happy and cool when he's driving it.