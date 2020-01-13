Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A maryborough man has decided to put a deposit on a house with his $128, 000 Keno win
A maryborough man has decided to put a deposit on a house with his $128, 000 Keno win
Offbeat

KENO WIN: 'I screamed and my legs went wobbly'

Jessica Cook
by
13th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH local said he screamed and his legs went wobbly when he discovered he won more than $128,000 in Keno.

The man was playing Keno while having lunch at Carriers Arms Hotel on Saturday.

"I have been playing these numbers for years and years. They aren't of any significance, they're just random numbers I picked," he said.

 "When I scanned my ticket and saw I won, I thought there must be a glitch. I couldn't believe I won that much money.

"When I realised it was real, I screamed and my legs went wobbly!

 "Everyone was giving me hugs and high fives, they were so happy for me.

"I was certainly thirsty for a beer after that. I had to celebrate in some way."

The Maryborough resident knew exactly how he would use his prize, which includes buying his first home and travelling overseas.

 "Yesterday I spent the whole day planning how to use my prize," he explained.

 "I have decided I will put down a deposit for a house and I also want to go on a trip to Thailand sometime this year as well."

Carriers Arms Hotel duty manager Janeen Turton said the venue was thrilled to see one of their local customers 

keno maryboorough winner
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Circus and music video fun

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Circus and music video fun

        News Days of Summer kicked off today with circus and musical workshops. Here’s some photos of the fun.

        Turtle awareness this nesting season

        premium_icon Turtle awareness this nesting season

        News Measures you can take when driving on the beach to ensure the protection of turtle...

        All the big catches from Awoonga barra comp

        premium_icon All the big catches from Awoonga barra comp

        News TWO anglers were crowned the champions at a barramundi tournament over the weekend.

        Motorists force drugged L-plater to pull over on highway

        premium_icon Motorists force drugged L-plater to pull over on highway

        News "Who knows what may have happened … you were that badly affected."