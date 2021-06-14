Hoover sold for $35,200 at the Casterton working dog auction.

An Australian dog now holds the title of the world’s most expensive kelpie after he sold for auction at $35,200 on the weekend.

The Edenhope-bred kelpie, named Hoover, sold at the Casterton working dog auction to a northeast Victorian sheep and cattle farmer.

The previous record was $22,200, but Hoover smashed the record due to his ability to work with sheep, cattle and goats in yards and paddocks alike.

It’s the most money ever paid for a working dog.

The Lees sold their two-year-old kelpie Hoover (bottom left) for $35,200.

Sold by David and Sarah Lee, Hoover, aged two years and four months, was advertised on AuctionsPlus as having a “great natural feel for stock in paddock”.

“(Has) had lots of work on large mobs and is complete package with a cool personality,” the Lees wrote.



Ms Lee said it would be “very hard” to part with the dog, but he would meet with the new owners to help transition Hoover.

“We help transition the dog to their new home so we know he will be happy there,” she said.

Casterton Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore told 6PR the dog was worth the money.

“This one was an exceptional all-rounder, it worked in the paddock, it worked in the yards, it worked sheep, it worked cattle,” Mr Pilmore said.

“It was just the perfect all-round dog and was very well bred with good bloodlines.”



Originally published as Kelpie sells for world record price