Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man accused of the horrific attack on mother Kelly Wilkinson has emerged from a coma.
The man accused of the horrific attack on mother Kelly Wilkinson has emerged from a coma.
Crime

Kelly’s accused killer wakes from coma

by Jeremy Pierce
30th Apr 2021 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man accused of burning his estranged wife alive on the Gold Coast has emerged from a coma more than a week after the tragedy.

Brian Earl Johnston allegedly doused Kelly Wilkinson, 27, in petrol and set her alight at an Arundel home last Tuesday.

Kelly Wilkinson was found dead in the back yard of her Gold Coast home. Picture: Facebook
Kelly Wilkinson was found dead in the back yard of her Gold Coast home. Picture: Facebook

Johnston was arrested in a nearby street also suffering significant burns and was rushed to hospital.

He has been in an induced coma in the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, but has now regained consciousness.

It is now unclear how long Brian Johnston will remain in hospital Picture Facebook
It is now unclear how long Brian Johnston will remain in hospital Picture Facebook

Covered in bandages and with tubes sticking out of his nose, Johnston spoke in whispers to police and his lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast defence solicitor Chris Hannay.

Mr Hannay said his client was conscious and acknowledged the charges against him but was in no state to take part in a formal interview with police.

"We had a brief conversation, but he wasn't in an appropriate condition to do an interview," he said.

"He acknowledged questions and the fact that he had been charged, but he is still clearly not in a good way."

Johnston displayed no emotion when told of the charges against him.

He remains under police guard and is expected to remain in hospital for several weeks.

He was scheduled to face unrelated charges in Southport Court on Friday and is due to face court on charges including murder in June, but it is unclear how long he will remain in hospital to recover from his injuries.

Originally published as Kelly's accused killer wakes from coma

brian johnston crime domestic violence kelly wilkinson murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saiki exhibit gives Gladstone kids a taste of Japanese life

        Premium Content Saiki exhibit gives Gladstone kids a taste of Japanese life

        Entertainment The Saiki Children’s Day exhibition was born from Gladstone’s sister city relationship with Saiki City.

        Super reforms aid northern private sector funding: McDonald

        Premium Content Super reforms aid northern private sector funding: McDonald

        News “The north is becoming littered with commercially-viable, nation-building...

        Who is Gladstone Ports Corp’s interim CEO?

        Premium Content Who is Gladstone Ports Corp’s interim CEO?

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation’s board has appointed Colin Cassidy as interim CEO...

        Gladstone Raiders and Raidettes ready for carnival

        Premium Content Gladstone Raiders and Raidettes ready for carnival

        News The 47th Battalion rugby league carnival will be held in Bundaberg this year after...