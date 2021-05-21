Kelly murder accused ‘back talking, aware of charges’

A former US marine accused of burning his ex-wife alive remains in hospital with “significant burns”, but has regained the ability to talk, his lawyer says.

A FORMER US marine accused of burning his ex-wife alive in a Gold Coast backyard remains in hospital with "significant burns", but has regained the ability to talk, his lawyer says.

A month on from Kelly Wilkinson's death, Brian Earl Johnston is being guarded by authorities at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he is being treated for burns and other wounds.

Johnston is charged with murder and breaching a domestic violence order after he allegedly poured petrol on his partner of a decade and set her alight in front of their children at an Arundel property on April 20.

The Bulletin has previously revealed police will allege Johnston jumped into the pool to dampen flames that had spread to his body when Kelly was alight.

Brian Johnston is the estranged husband of Kelly Wilkinson and has been charged with her murder. Picture: Facebook.

Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook.

He spent days in a coma with severe burns.

Lawyer Chris Hannay, of Hannay Lawyers, said Johnston's condition was "improving" and his client was now able to talk properly.

"His voice is back. He's very coherent in relation to understanding what's going on, he's fully aware of the charges against him," he said.

"I went up there (to the hospital) to get him to sign some documents and he was able to do that with the assistance of one of the nurses.

"It's going to be, I would probably think, two to three months away before he's in any position to be walking or in a reasonable condition."

The ex-marine allegedly fled the Arundel home, leaving behind a blood trail, and was found at a nearby Langer Place property.

Johnston, originally from Ohio in the United States, was found in a "semiconscious" state with burns and carrying a knife sheath, police say.

It was revealed last month that Johnston had been granted watch-house bail for serious charges only nine days before he allegedly set his estranged wife alight.

The offences allegedly occurred in February.

Police Ethical Standards Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms Wilkinson's death, as is the coroner.

It is not known whether Johnston will make an application for Supreme Court bail.

The couple's three children are living with their aunt. The Gold Coast community has rallied around Ms Wilkinson's family, raising $323,244.

Plans are in place to build a house for Ms Wilkinson's sister, who has taken in the three children.

