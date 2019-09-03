Kelly decision not about the money

Tim Kelly was one of the early-season Brownlow favourites after making a flying start. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

TIM Kelly is certain to again request a trade to West Coast this off-season, adamant family happiness trumps his future premiership aspirations at Geelong.

Geelong is well aware of his determination to again ask for a trade home despite its attempts to offer him a long-term deal with get-out clauses through the life of the deal.

West Coast's offer is expected to be a six-year contract that could earn him nearly $5 million over the course of the deal.

There is not a dramatic difference between the offers from Geelong, West Coast and Fremantle, with Kelly adamant he is moving for family rather than chasing the biggest deal he can acquire.

Kelly has no beef with Fremantle despite his partner Caitlin Miller "liking" a recent social media post about Ross Lyon's sacking.

But despite two years at Geelong he has not diverted from his position that he needs to be back with his family in Perth.

And he has not swayed from his determination to get to Adam Simpson's West Coast.

Tim Kelly is set to request a move back to Western Australia after missing out on a trade last year. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

One of the couple's sons has been diagnosed with autism and another of his twins is showing early signs that he needs extensive treatment for his own learning difficulties.

Geelong has been lauded for its welfare and support for Kelly and Miller, with Tim's cousin returning with them this year to help out with the kids.

Fremantle will clearly come hard at Kelly as it did last year despite currently having no coach and no chief executive.

But having told the Dockers they had 12 months to become the kind of elite organisation the Eagles boast, Fremantle has instead imploded.

It has lost its coach, its chief executive and will lose Brad Hill and Ed Langdon, who would have provided strong support for him in the midfield.

Miller's explanation for liking the tweet was that she likes hundreds of posts over any given week and wasn't endorsing the anti-Lyon post.

And while Fremantle cannot be discounted as a trade factor given it might be the only way to get back home, the Eagles are his destination of choice.

He feels they have a greater culture of success, better stability as a club and have a better midfield to help him flourish.

Kelly won't make an official declaration until after the finals, aware there will be many twists and turns in the trade to eventually get him home.

His coach Chris Scott said on Sunday he still held out some hope of retaining him, admitting he often thought about the ramifications of his moving home.

Tim Kelly is set to request a trade back to Western Australia to be closer to his extended family. Picture: Peter Ristevski.

Kelly has met both WA-based clubs over the past year as he assesses his options, believing it would be negligent not to scout his future home.

West Coast has picks 17 and 23 in this year's draft, with the Cats wanting at least two first-round selections in a swap for Kelly.

But in an even draft the Cats might be prepared to accept more first-round selections rather than two top-10 picks because they can secure players they are interested in later in the draft.

Kelly was noncommittal about his future as recently as June despite attempting to find a way to love the city of Geelong.

"I'm just really locked in at the moment. I think I've said it before, tunnel vision," Kelly said.

"I'm enjoying being back at the club and enjoying my footy, and I love playing with these boys.

"As for my future, it's all up in the air at the moment. I'll get to that at the end of the year.

"For now it's playing the best footy I can and enjoying these boys. It's enjoyable when you're winning."