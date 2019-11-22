Menu
Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) welcomed community members last night to a Gladstone Port Update, providing an overview of new opportunities, key projects and operations for the port region.
'Exciting things': Community gets port update

22nd Nov 2019 4:57 PM
Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night to a Gladstone port update, providing an overview of new opportunities, key projects and operations for the port region.

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the event was well attended.

"We are on the verge of unprecedented opportunity here in Gladstone. The port has showcased record throughput tonnages, strong revenue and solid profitability in the last financial year," Mr Walker said.

"There are exciting things coming for our port region. Construction of East Shores 1B is in motion, with the block work for the cafe and the cruise terminal foundations under way.

"We are also in consultation for a master lighting project for Spinnaker Park and the Marina parklands. It was great to share that vision and we look forward to updating the community as the project reaches fruition in 2020."

Assistant Minister for Treasury and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was pleased to see the port continuing to engage with the community.

"The Gladstone port is vital to the prosperity of our region and it plays an integral role in our community," Mr Butcher said.

GPC will hold its next Port of Gladstone Update in 2020. More information and dates for this will be available in the new year.

