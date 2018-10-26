Keeping the conversation going to end violence

OCTOBER is Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which presents us with an opportunity for Queenslanders to unite and support victims and survivors and say no to sexual violence.

Sexual violence can affect anyone in our community - and it too often does. Around one in five Queensland women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15, and so has one in 20 men. Half of all women will experience sexual harassment in their lifetimes. And shockingly, 90 percent of women who have an intellectual disability have experienced sexual assault.

Since becoming a Minister, I have heard from many incredibly brave Queenslanders, who have shared with me their stories, their pain, their courage and their heartache.

It takes immense courage and conviction to talk about these experiences. The stigma and the shame add a further layer of pain to what has already been a significant trauma in their lives -and for this reason, some victims and survivors can never bring themselves to speak.

It's through their courage that we can learn, and we can do more to make sure those who have experienced sexual assault have the help they need, and that we continue to work towards ending sexual assault.

Sexual Violence Awareness Month will soon reach its conclusion, but it's so important we keep this conversation going. These conversations are critical for every Queenslander.

It's important we hear from victims and survivors, to tell them we believe them, and to learn from their lived experiences.

It's also important that victims and survivors hear the Queensland community speak with a single voice, to say sexual violence is never okay in any form - be it sexual harassment, image-based abuse, or sexual assault and rape.

And that if you have experienced sexual violence, you are not alone.

We hear you, and we support you.

Di Farmer MP, Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence

The Sexual Assault Helpline can be contacted on 1800010120, 7.30am to 11.30pm, seven-days-a-week.