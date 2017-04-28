Keeping it in the family: Pat's legacy lives on at HookUp

NAME LIVES ON: Pat's Tackle World owner and Pat's cousin Craig O'Reilly with the Pat O'Reilly Memorial Trophy.

JACKIE O'Reilly's connection with the Boyne Tannum HookUp runs deep.

For 35 years, she and husband Pat O'Reilly ran Pat's Tackle World, keeping the region's fishing-mad community stocked up for the annual competition.

"We always supported it,” Jackie said.

"Before it was all online, people used to come into our shop to enrol for the competitions.

"Because we had the shop for so long, we saw a lot of families grow up ... so many of these people here today we knew when they were kids, and now they're taking their own kids fishing.”

When Pat passed away in 2010, the shop was sold but the new owner kept Pat's name on the front door.

FAMILY EVENT: Sophie Platten, 5, and Ben Platten get some family trifecta fishing tips from Jackie O'Reilly at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Paul Braven

Now Pat is being further remembered at the event he loved with the Pat O'Reilly Memorial Trophy, up for grabs for the third time.

The trophy goes to the winner of the Family Trifecta competition, aimed at furthering the event's family spirit.

To enter, anglers have to catch three types of fish (bream, flathead and whiting) over the three days of HookUp.

The catches have to be split over the junior and senior divisions, meaning families have to work together to be in the running.

The fish must be caught, tagged and abide by the normal live weigh-in rules for anglers to win the trophy and $1000.

"I think last year we only had 15 families qualifying, and we're only drawing one out of the box,” Jackie said.

"They've been out-of-town people that won the first two as well, so for lots of local families out there who were customers of our shop ... this could be the year.”

She said the trophy and competition were a wonderful legacy for her husband.

"I'm really pleased to see Pat's memory being kept alive by the people who knew him,” she said.

Trifecta tips

Whiting: Target shallow, sandy areas, though they can be found in gutters in the surf if you know where to look. Bait: Prawn, squid or worm.

Flathead: Look for a bit of a drop-off like a sandbank where they lie in wait to ambush prey. Bait: Little bits of live bait or Rapala diving lures.

Bream: Check structures like snags or trees. They hang around close to the bank so get in close with your cast. Bait: Consider soft plastic lures.