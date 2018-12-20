Menu
HOLIDAY FUN: Georgia and Michaela Green and six-year-old Louie Thompson at Gladstone Ice Skating's rink at Kirkwood yesterday.
News

Keeping cool on ice skating rink

20th Dec 2018 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
THE young and old are strapping on skates to have the rare experience of enjoying a real ice rink in Gladstone.

AN ice skating rink opened at Kirkwood this week and will remain until January 25.

 

For those new to the sport penguin skate aids are available to help provide balance.

Tickets are $16 for under 18s, $20 for adults or $130 for a full season pass which includes one visit a day.

For more information visit Gladstone Ice Skating's Facebook page or call 0412344941.

