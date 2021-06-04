‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

A man has been sentenced for a tantrum at a Central Queensland caravan park, after claiming a fellow resident tried to ‘manhandle’ him.

Tony Paul Steinhardt, 53, was yelling and screaming to fight people at a Calliope caravan park about 6.11pm on May 9.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard on May 25 that another person at the caravan park was recording the ideal where Steinhardt punched someone and yelled ‘c--t’ a number of times.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths said Steinhardt had a six-page criminal history, including knife offences more than five years ago.

“His history is littered with public nuisance, obstructing police and drugs,” Sergeant Griffiths told the court.

Steinhardt represented himself and said he’d been at the caravan park for four years.

He told the court there was another guy at the park getting in his business.

“The guy is 6’4 (193cm) and the guy knew me,” Steinhardt said.

“He tried to manhandle me.”

Steinhardt said the only reason he was sticking around the caravan park was to visit his elderly mum.

He pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and was given a $600 good behaviour bond with the conviction recorded.

“I’ve actually jailed people for breaching bonds,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

“Just keep your bloody nose clean.”

