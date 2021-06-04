Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photo The Northern Star Archives
Photo The Northern Star Archives
Crime

‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

Lachlan Berlin
4th Jun 2021 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been sentenced for a tantrum at a Central Queensland caravan park, after claiming a fellow resident tried to ‘manhandle’ him.

Tony Paul Steinhardt, 53, was yelling and screaming to fight people at a Calliope caravan park about 6.11pm on May 9.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard on May 25 that another person at the caravan park was recording the ideal where Steinhardt punched someone and yelled ‘c--t’ a number of times.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths said Steinhardt had a six-page criminal history, including knife offences more than five years ago.

“His history is littered with public nuisance, obstructing police and drugs,” Sergeant Griffiths told the court.

Steinhardt represented himself and said he’d been at the caravan park for four years.

He told the court there was another guy at the park getting in his business.

“The guy is 6’4 (193cm) and the guy knew me,” Steinhardt said.

“He tried to manhandle me.”

Steinhardt said the only reason he was sticking around the caravan park was to visit his elderly mum.

He pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and was given a $600 good behaviour bond with the conviction recorded.

“I’ve actually jailed people for breaching bonds,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

“Just keep your bloody nose clean.”

calliope caravan park gladstone courtlist
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Big change to Instagram

    Big change to Instagram
    • 4th Jun 2021 12:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $500K plan to improve safety of coast road

        Premium Content $500K plan to improve safety of coast road

        Council News “These works target a troublesome section of road just to the east of Sandy Creek.”...

        Is your family member or friend using meth?

        Premium Content Is your family member or friend using meth?

        Crime Queensland Health extends helping hand to ice-affected families

        Ecofest to make long-awaited return

        Premium Content Ecofest to make long-awaited return

        Environment “Our region as a whole is brimming with a diverse and important range of natural...