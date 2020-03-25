Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allan Mostert at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Allan Mostert at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Golf

Keep your distance please on the golf course

NICK KOSSATCH
25th Mar 2020 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: It's all systems go albeit under strict COVID-19 control measures at the BITS Golf Club.

Despite some mixed messages, club president Clint Storch received some positive consultation on Tuesday night.

"We received an email from Golf Australia via Central Queensland Golf that we are open for play with relevant control measures in place," he said. "This is the current advice as of Tuesday and could change day-by-day until this virus is under control.

"As new information or advice becomes available, we will provide updates."

Storch said the club and its employees need everyone's support more than ever in these uncertain times and for players to be extra vigilant and take all hygienic steps.

"There will be no shotgun starts, only rolling. Tee times for all competitions until further advice," Storch said.

There will also be no formal presentations within the club house and all results will be posted via social media and email.

"Practice golf and competition golf is business as usual regarding people's ability to play seven days a week until further updates or advice is provided," Storch said.

Contact the Pro Shop on 4973 9191 or email secretary@bitsgolf.com.au for more details and bookings.

RELATED STORY: Golf's still on par with restrictions

RELATED STORY: LIVE UPDATES: What your club and it's players are up to?

bits golf club coronavirusgladstone golf australia magazine golf central queensland golf queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

        News Each year The Observer marks the milestone with our photographers spending a month visiting the Gladstone region’s schools taking photos of the newest Prep students.

        How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        premium_icon How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        News ANZAC DAY services may be cancelled but that is not stopping a Tank St op shop from...

        IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March...

        REVEALED: Where candidates stand on fluoride debate

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where candidates stand on fluoride debate

        News CANDIDATES are divided on one of the biggest local government issues: Should...