Keep your distance please on the golf course

Allan Mostert at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Allan Mostert at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

GOLF: It's all systems go albeit under strict COVID-19 control measures at the BITS Golf Club.

Despite some mixed messages, club president Clint Storch received some positive consultation on Tuesday night.

"We received an email from Golf Australia via Central Queensland Golf that we are open for play with relevant control measures in place," he said. "This is the current advice as of Tuesday and could change day-by-day until this virus is under control.

"As new information or advice becomes available, we will provide updates."

Storch said the club and its employees need everyone's support more than ever in these uncertain times and for players to be extra vigilant and take all hygienic steps.

"There will be no shotgun starts, only rolling. Tee times for all competitions until further advice," Storch said.

There will also be no formal presentations within the club house and all results will be posted via social media and email.

"Practice golf and competition golf is business as usual regarding people's ability to play seven days a week until further updates or advice is provided," Storch said.

Contact the Pro Shop on 4973 9191 or email secretary@bitsgolf.com.au for more details and bookings.

RELATED STORY: Golf's still on par with restrictions

RELATED STORY: LIVE UPDATES: What your club and it's players are up to?