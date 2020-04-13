Please help our miracle child keep rolling forward

David, Adam and Shiralee Dalgairns are crowd-funding to get a wheelchair friendly vehicle for Adam who was hit by a car two years ago.

David, Adam and Shiralee Dalgairns are crowd-funding to get a wheelchair friendly vehicle for Adam who was hit by a car two years ago.

HE was the miracle boy given a 5 per cent chance to live and now needs the community's help to keep moving.

Adam Dalgairns, 17 at the time, was hit by a car on January 1, 2018 which launched him into the side of a road full of muddy water which he inhaled causing severe lung damage.

He suffered extensive damage to his knee and lungs and was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, where he remained until March last year.

He spent three months in an induced comma and three weeks on an echo machine.

He was sent to Melbourne for a lung transplant that didn't happen because his lungs began to work again.

While the transplant was not needed, this was when doctors realised Adam had sustained "a fair extent" of brain damage.

Now with Adam 19 and home for just over a year, the family need a wheelchair friendly car.

Dad David Dalgairns has a four-wheel-drive that is considered too old and the wrong model by the NDIS to be modified for a wheelchair fitting.

"It's too hard," Mr Dalgairns said.

"I'm 50 years old, I've done my back in at work a few years ago it's just getting too hard to pick Adam up and put him into my car."

Packing the wheelchair or putting it back together can take up to 10 minutes and with Adam suffering from seizures since the accident it can cause great stress to the family when trying to leave somewhere public.

The family are hoping to purchase a Kia Carnival which can be modified to have a wheelchair ramp into the car. Their aim is to raise $20,000.

Mr Dalgairns said Adam, one of nine children, was just like any other 19-year-old boy.

"He loves it outdoors," he said.

"We're in the process of trying to get an all-terrain chair for him."

To help fund Adam's car visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1w8xe72x00