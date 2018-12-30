Keep our schools safe these school holidays

EMPTY schools provide an opportunity for criminal activity, becoming targets for unlawful entry, arson, stealing, graffiti and property damage - all of which become a cost to the community.

The Palaszczuk Government and the Queensland Police Service are urging members of the public to keep a watchful eye on their local school over the holidays to help protect them from would-be thieves, vandals and arsonists.

Education Minister Grace Grace said attentive neighbours and members of the public provided a valuable boost to other security measures in-place at schools.

"I would urge anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious at their local school during the holidays to immediately call the School Watch Hotline on 13 17 88 or police,” she said.

The School Watch Hotline is 131 788 and the service is operated 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Since the start of the year the School Watch Hotline has received around 600 calls, or an average of 12 per month, from diligent community members who reported suspicious activities.