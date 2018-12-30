Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba North State School , Taylor Street Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Toowoomba North State School , Taylor Street Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Keep our schools safe these school holidays

30th Dec 2018 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMPTY schools provide an opportunity for criminal activity, becoming targets for unlawful entry, arson, stealing, graffiti and property damage - all of which become a cost to the community.

The Palaszczuk Government and the Queensland Police Service are urging members of the public to keep a watchful eye on their local school over the holidays to help protect them from would-be thieves, vandals and arsonists.

Education Minister Grace Grace said attentive neighbours and members of the public provided a valuable boost to other security measures in-place at schools.

"I would urge anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious at their local school during the holidays to immediately call the School Watch Hotline on 13 17 88 or police,” she said.

The School Watch Hotline is 131 788 and the service is operated 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Since the start of the year the School Watch Hotline has received around 600 calls, or an average of 12 per month, from diligent community members who reported suspicious activities.

education queensland grace grace school watch
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Speedster drove 40km/h over limit

    premium_icon Speedster drove 40km/h over limit

    Crime The second phase of the road safety campaign began on December 23 and will run until January 3.

    BYTE ME: Bruce Kerr shares his top tips this Christmas

    premium_icon BYTE ME: Bruce Kerr shares his top tips this Christmas

    Technology You will pay later if you don't run the manufacturers' software

    'Stoic' miner wins $720,000 payout after haul truck accident

    premium_icon 'Stoic' miner wins $720,000 payout after haul truck accident

    Crime Ex-top chef kept working for three months despite pain from injury

    'Right direction': Walmsley looking forward to next season

    premium_icon 'Right direction': Walmsley looking forward to next season

    News "We look forward to the opportunity to share our successes.”

    Local Partners